Below are highlights from the latest episode of The Road to AEW All Out.

* Shawn Spears' advisor, Tully Blanchard talks to the camera about how being a "good hand" is just a "faithful tag-along." Blanchard said Spears gave him a call and wanted advice on how to get to the top, he said if Spears went after one of the Rhodes brothers, that would be a good start. He noted his previous experiences with Dusty Rhodes and says he knows him very well inside the ring and thus also knows what makes the Rhodes family tick. Blanchard says he doesn't have any grudges with the Rhodes, but it's more about Spears and the potential that he has. Blanchard feels like Spears just needs to sharpen his edge and bring back some of that intensity.

* Darby Allin, Joey Janela, and Jimmy Havoc lost a 6-man tag match at Fight for the Fallen to Shawn Spears, MJF, and Sammy Guevara. After the match, Jennifer Decker asked Allin about his first loss in AEW. Havoc comes in and is also mad about Allin taking the pinfall loss, they start shoving, in comes Janela and all three start fighting with each other. Allin gets launched into another person by Havoc, Janela throws the curtain backdrop down on Havoc. Referees and officials break them up as Janela yells, "I'm 0-2!"

* Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc will take place at AEW All Out in Chicago on August 31.

* AEW Control Center with Chris Van Vliet, who previews Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega at All Out. He then throws it to an interview with Moxley.

* Moxley says he's the type of guys who pushes the pedal, twenty-four-seven, and had that taken away from him previously, but he's not going to let that happen again. Moxley continues that Omega is a legend, some kind of lore, "the greatest professional wrestler that ever lived" that painted these beautiful pictures in Japan. Moxley says while his style might be a bit different, he's traveling Japan right now to learn a bit of what Omega is like and where he comes from. Moxley feels like Omega thinks he's a joke, but "it's not going to be the least bit funny when I break your f---ing jaw. This isn't a f---ing video game, dude."