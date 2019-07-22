As expected, two matches have been made official for AEW's All Out pay-per-view - The Young Bucks vs. AAA World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers in Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) with the titles on the line, plus The Dark Order vs. The Best Friends with the winners receiving a First Round Bye in the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions.

AEW All Out takes place on Saturday, August 31 from a sold out Sears Centre Arena near Chicago. Below is the updated card:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) for the AAA World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard

The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

Winners receive a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.