WWE recently released two top creative writers, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

SmackDown co-lead writer Steve Guerreri and RAW in-office lead writer Steve Oppenheim were let go from the company last week.

Guerreri had been with WWE since 2012 and Oppenheim started working with WWE in 2011.

There's no word yet on what led to the departures, but the decisions were not made by RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman or SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff.