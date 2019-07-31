Tyler Bate vs. WWE UK Champion WALTER is now official for the upcoming WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event.

The leader of Imperium recently led the group in a beatdown of Moustache Mountain's Bate and Trent Seven, due to Pete Dunne's absence. The attack put Bate out of action but he returned soon after WALTER took out Seven with a series of 6 powerbombs on another NXT UK episode. NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and his Assistant Sid Scala have now made Bate vs. WALTER official for Takeover.

The second NXT UK Takeover special will be held on Saturday, August 31 from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. It will air live on the WWE Network at 3pm ET, just a few hours before the AEW All Out pay-per-view. The event is sold out.

Below is the updated confirmed "Takeover: Cardiff" card:

WWE UK Title Match

Tyler Bate vs. WALTER (c)

NXT UK Women's Title Match

Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles

Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake (c)