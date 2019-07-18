For all the hype and excitement around a potential Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal fight, UFC president Dana White doesn't see it. Masvidal, coming off a record-breaking knockout of Ben Askren, called out "Notorious" after the performance.

"Masvidal's too big for Conor," White told TMZ Sports. "I hated that (McGregor fought at welterweight). Not only did I hate that he did it once, I hated that he did it twice. He doesn't belong at that weight."

Those fights at 170 pounds for the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion were against Nate Diaz. The last time McGregor fought was when he challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

"He'll either be back this year or early next year," White said on McGregor's status. "We'll see how this whole thing plays out in September."

White was referencing the upcoming unification match between Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier set for UFC 242. That would seem to make it appear as if McGregor could challenge the winner.