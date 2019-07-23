As noted, TNT launched new social media accounts for their weekly AEW TV show this week and have been teasing a big announcement, believed to be the details of that TV show.
A new teaser was posted today, revealing that the announcement will be made on Wednesday of this week. You can see the "calm before the storm" tweet below.
It's been reported that AEW will air each Wednesday night on TNT, beginning Wednesday, October 2.
The calm before the storm... Tomorrow! #AreYouElite pic.twitter.com/nOoGrPnaBz— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 23, 2019