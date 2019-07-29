WWE announced three more matches for tonight's RAW. First up, in the video above, Kayla Braxton revealed RAW will kick off with a WWE 24/7 Title Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team Match with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Carmella teaming up against Drake and Renee Maverick.

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival will defend their titles in a triple threat match against Gallows & Anderson and The Usos.

Finally, a gauntlet match has been announced to determine the next contender for WWE US Champion AJ Styles. It will be Ricochet vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. Andrade in a Gauntlet Match with the winner getting a shot at Styles at SummerSlam on August 11 in Toronto.

Previously announced for tonight's show: WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss in a non-title match, Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler, and a "Samoan Summit" with Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns.