SEC filings were filed on Tuesday for WWE executives selling WWE stock this past Monday, July 22nd.

WWE CEO Vince McMahon sold 12,627 shares for $70.23 worth $886,794.21. As previously reported, McMahon sold 3,204,427 shares this past April, worth around $270 million, to fund the XFL relaunch. Mr. McMahon beneficially owns 69,113 of the Company's Class A common stock and 28,682,948 shares of the Company's Class B common stock, which represents approximately 80.1% of the Company's total voting power.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque sold 17,563 shares for $70.23 worth $1,233,449.49, while Stephanie McMahon sold 17,681 shares for $70.23 totaling $1,241,736.63.

WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios also sold millions of dollars of stock on Monday. George Barrios sold 139,175 shares between $69.46 to $70.62 worth $9,761,705.95, while Michelle Wilson sold 65,318 shares at $70.23 totaling $4,587,283.14.

Kevin Dunn sold 68,628 shares at $70.23 totaling $4,819,744.44, while WWE Corporate Controller Mark Kowal sold 3845 shares at $70.23 worth $270,034.35.

WWE will be reporting its second quarter 2019 earnings this Thursday. Zacks Equity Research reports that Wall Street analysts are expecting revenues of $277.20 million, down 1.6% from the prior year quarter. The company is expected to report a loss of 3 cents per share for the quarter, which is a change of -121.4% from earnings of 14 cents last year.

WWE stock is currently trading at $68.35, down 31% from its peak of $99 this past April.