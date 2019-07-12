- As noted, Brock Lesnar is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. To celebrate, WWE posted the latest episode of their WWE Playlist series featuring The Beast's craziest moments, seen above.

- Xia Brookside vs. Jinny has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. As noted, Kassius Ohno vs. Mark Andrews was also announced for the episode.

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and congratulated Roman Reigns on making history this week by winning the first-ever Best WWE Moment award at ESPN's ESPYS, for returning to RAW after his second leukemia battle earlier this year.

"Congratulations to @WWERomanReigns on winning the @ESPYS' first-ever Best #WWE Moment award in celebration of your triumphant return to Monday Night #Raw this year," Vince wrote.

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins also commented on Reigns being honored in the video below, saying it was deserved. Rollins, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch presented the award to Reigns on the red carpet earlier this week.

Rollins wrote, "What a bucket list surprise it was to present the inaugural Best @WWE Moment award on the @ESPYS red carpet. Humbling as all get out, but as I said...it's about damn time."

You can see their tweets below:

Congratulations to @WWERomanReigns on winning the @ESPYS' first-ever Best #WWE Moment award in celebration of your triumphant return to Monday Night #Raw this year. https://t.co/Ja077oQ2mn — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 12, 2019