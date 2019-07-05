As noted, earlier this morning WWE allowed Sports Illustrated to announce the double main event for Monday's RAW episode from Newark, NJ - Andrade and Zelina Vega vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, plus Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns and a partner of Shane's choosing. If The Undertaker interferes in the match, he will be removed from their tag team match at Extreme Rules.

The same article with the WWE match announcement included a report on how WWE officials were happy with this past Monday's RAW episode from Dallas, which was the first show after it was announced that Paul Heyman will be running the brand as the new Executive Director.

WWE executives, most notably Chairman Vince McMahon, were said to be "immensely pleased" wit the "pacing, tone, and essence" of this week's RAW, according to SI.

We noted before how Heyman was not fully in charge this past Monday, but that his "fingerprints" were all over the show. It was confirmed that two of Heyman's ideas were the stage explosion with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, and the angle with Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis. The appearance by WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits was also believed to be a Heyman move.

Heyman and new SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff are expected to ease into the roles. It was reported that Bischoff will really get started on the first SmackDown after the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which will be on July 16. Heyman and Bischoff will continue to report directly to McMahon, who will always have the final word. Bischoff will also work closely with Fox officials as they prepare to move that show to the network on Friday, October 4.