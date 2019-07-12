- Above is the latest episode of WWE Champion Kofi Kingston's "I Just Love Kicks" series from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The 29th episode features RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch getting surprised with a custom pair of Nike Air Jordan 3s from custom sneaker artist Mache while visiting WWE HQ.

- The "WWE Then & Now" YouTube series will be added to the WWE Network on Monday. The series features Superstars looking back at their first promotional photo for the company, and discussing how far they've come. They currently have episodes on Dolph Ziggler, The Hardys, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

- As noted, Brock Lesnar is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter and wished a Happy Birthday to The Beast.

He wrote, "It's a good day for a #BrockParty. Happy birthday to one of the most dominant #WWE Superstars of all time, "The Beast in the Bank," @BrockLesnar!"

You can see Vince's full tweet below: