WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made several references to All Elite Wrestling during today's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings call from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT.

When discussing the WWE creative content getting a bit more edgier, Vince said they will remain in the PG environment" and they will not go back to the Attitude Era, but they will do some more controversy with better storylines. He then said WWE will not "do blood and guts and things of that nature, such as what is being done on our new potential competitor" - a reference to AEW and what they have been doing on their sows.

Vince later talked more about competition during the Q&A with investors, and said he generally believes that competition is good for everyone. Vince said they are hoping to the extent that they, presumably AEW, remains competition, but that AEW doesn't continue "the blood and guts and gory things that they have been doing," which he says are bad things.

Vince added that he can't speak for TNT, but he can't imagine that the network "would put up with that" kind of content continuing from AEW.

