Nikki Bella noted on Instagram that The Bella Twins did not appear for last night's WWE RAW Reunion special because she was supposed to be in New Zealand. That trip didn't work out, but it was too late to book the RAW appearance by then.

Nikki continues to hope for a ring return and make references to The Bella Twins vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics.

"Still praying that one day I can make it back, I believe in miracles And plus nothing would be better than showing The IIconics Who Runs It, And Who Rules It!," she wrote this week to hype RAW Reunion.

Nikki recently revealed on a Bella Twins podcast that there were plans for The Bellas vs. The IIconics after WrestleMania 35, but those plans were nixed due to Nikki's neck and the benign cyst that was found on her brain.