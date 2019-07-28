- The video above is backstage comments from Jon Moxley, who for G1 Climax 29 night 9 was in a match against Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi. Moxley's partner was Shota Umino. Today Moxley will be in a singles match against Naito, who in the video Moxley calls crazy. So far Moxley is undefeated in the G1 tournament and Naito is 2-2.

- Will Ospreay shared a heartwarming fan story on Twitter. Ospreay wrote, "Got recognized walking round Nagoya took some photos with fans. Then a small toddler just hugged my leg. Most adorable moment where she had her arms up and asked for a photo, just gave me the biggest hug ever. Needed that, thank you."

Below is Ospreay's tweet:

Like honestly heart just melted.



Got recognised walking round Nagoya took some photos with fans. Then a small toddler just hugged my leg. Most adorable moment where she had her arms up and asked for a photo, just gave me the biggest hug ever.



Needed that, thank you ?? — ???? ??????? • ????????? (@WillOspreay) July 28, 2019

- New Japan shared a poster for Fighting Spirit Unleashed, which caused former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White to vent because he wasn't on the poster. White wrote, "Typical bull---- graphic/poster." The poster features Kota Ibushi, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, Naito, and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Below is the poster and White's comment: