Will Ospreay was missing in action during today's G1 Climax event. According to New Japan Pro Wrestling, the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion is currently injured. They went into detail stating that it was a neck injury and he will not be at night four in Hokkaido.

Ospreay was scheduled to team up with Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura to face Kota Ibushi, Shota Umino and Jushin Thunder Liger. The match ended up being Ibushi and Liger v. Shota Umino and Tsuji. The company mentioned that he is not suffering from skeletal or nervous issues. As of now, his status for this Thursday's G1 event will be determined following an evaluation. Ospreay is supposed to face Ibushi inside Korakuen Hall that day. He currently has two points.

Ospreay posted the following on Twitter following the announcement:

"Sorry I couldn't make it out there guys. I'm in a huge amount of pain right now but New Japan is giving me all the best treatment and taking great care of my health. I'll do my best to continue the G1."

