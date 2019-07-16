- WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins in the ring after last night's WWE RAW went off the air in Long Island, NY. There were no dark main events. Rollins celebrated with the crowd after earning the WWE SummerSlam title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

- WWE RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley turns 43 years old today while ECW Original Chris Chetti turns 45.

- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter earlier today and encouraged fans to attend non-televised live events. Regal also works as WWE's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

He wrote, "I've seen my favourite matches at live, non televised events. Support live shows in any entertainment and get the best experiences."

You can see Regal's tweet below: