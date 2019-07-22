Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts immediately after RAW. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- AEW big announcements teased, expected viewership.

- Seth Rollins commenting on AEW.

- CM Punk at Starrcast III.

- Eric Bischoff starting today.

And more!

Today's episode is brought to you by WIX, which allows you to create a professional website by yourself. Wix allows you to build a professional website any way you want, set up databases and content-rich sites without coding, HTML or CSS skills necessary. Get started now by going to Wix.com/podcast to get 10% off.

You can watch the full episode in the video above and join our live chat for the show on our YouTube channel at youtube.com/WrestlingINC.

The Wrestling Inc. Podcast airs every Monday immediately following RAW, Tuesdays immediately following SmackDown, and post-WWE PPV Sundays immediately after the event with Matt Morgan, Glenn Rubenstein and Raj Giri. Replays are streamed on our Facebook page the following day at noon ET.

You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube. Please rate us and leave a comment.

