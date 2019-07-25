According to PWInsider, WrestleCircus has closed down. The owner Al Lenhart reportedly sent an email to those who were booked for the July 28 show, saying that he was shutting down and was done with wrestling.

Their event, The Scorpio Sky Summer Circus Show had several AEW and Impact Wrestling stars scheduled. The card included a main event of SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, & Scorpio Sky) vs. Rascalz, Lady of the Ring Championship match with Tessa Blanchard vs. Jessicka Havok, and a mixed tag match with Darby Allin & Pricilla Kelly vs. Will Allday & Alex Gracia vs. Andrew Everett & Rosemary.

Brian Pillman Jr was also supposed to have his WrestingCirucs debut against JT Dunn this weekend.

As of right now, the Texas-based wrestling promotion hasn't shared the news on any of their social media accounts.

