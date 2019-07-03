Canadian wrestling veteran Jacques Rougeau Sr. passed away on July 1st at the age of 89. He is succeeded by his sons Raymond, Jacques, and Armand. Leading up to his death, Rougeau had been suffering from pulmonary fibrosis.

Rougeau's family had issued a statement for the public on his passing. After being translated from French, the Rougeau statement reads:

"It is with sadness and sorrow that we announced the death of Mr. Jacques Rougeau yesterday, July 1st, 2019, at the age of 89 years. He has struggled for some time with pulmonary fibrosis, but he is all gone smoothly, he loved himself so much.

"This love is also shared with the public, while she has been a professional wrestler for many years. In the company of his brother Jean, it is sunny in the four corners of Quebec, especially in the 60s and 70s. Vachon?

"While the Quebec landscape was suspended several years and it was important to share it with those who follow, that we love, that we love in his public career. There is a name that resonates so much in this environment and these three sons, Raymond, Jacques and Armand, one of his daughters, Joanne, whom three of his grandchildren walked, he passed, every day, the middle of the fight at one time or another.

"But if we were a popular wrestler, he was a husband, a father, a grandfather and a great-grandfather just as much loved and esteemed. He was the quiet strength of our family and his departure is and will be very painful.

"Friends of the media and wrestlers, we thank you for the love you gave him, that you were assured that this feeling was shared."

Jacques Rougeau Sr. began his wrestling career in 1955. His wrestling journey moved onward after his brother Johnny Rougeau began operating Montreal based wrestling promotion All-Star Wrestling. Rougeau continued his wrestling career in NWF Buffalo and New Japan Pro Wrestling. and Tag Team Championship as part of The Quebecers. Rougeau's daughter Joanne also worked for the WWF as local promoter in the Quebec region.