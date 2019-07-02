- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Dallas, TX.

- WWE has announced that tonight's WWE 205 Live main event will feature six-man action with Oney Lorcan, Jack Gallagher and Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari, Mike Bennett and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

The six-man match is being billed as the second-half of a double main event, along with the Tornado Tag Team Match with The Singh Brothers vs. Lucha House Party. There's no word yet on if Maria Kanellis will be with Mike tonight, just one day after their angle on RAW where Maria insulted her husband and announced their second pregnancy together.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. One of The Hitman's rivals, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, took to Twitter today and praised him.

"Happy Birthday to @BretHart. The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. One of my all time favorite opponents and someone who definitely helped define my career as SCSA in @WWE," Austin wrote.

You can see Austin's full tweet below: