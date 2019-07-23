Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show, while you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

Recap of last Tuesday's epic argument between general manager Drake Maverick and Mike Kanellis that led to a physical exchange. In case you missed it, Kanellis berated Maverick for his lack of focus on the 205 division, and his obsession with the 24/7 championship. Maverick would later challenge Kanellis to a match with a future title shot at stake. Cut-to Maverick, who cuts a promo on Kanellis, stating that next week they are required to get out every bit of aggression on each other so both men can move on. He then tells Kanellis that the match is unsanctioned.

205 live intro song.

Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. Tonight's show takes place in Tampa Florida. Lucha House Party make their way to the ring for our opening contest. They'll be facing...the duo of Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza.

Lucha House Party versus Humberto Carrillo & Raul Mendoza