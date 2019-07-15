WWE has just announced new Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for tonight's RAW episode from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, NY.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lesnar after he cashed in on Seth Rollins to win the title after last night's WWE Extreme Rules main event. As seen below in the blurb from tonight's RAW preview, WWE is teasing that Rollins will be looking for payback: