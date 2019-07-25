- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at Apollo Crews' recent return to WWE NXT for the loss to Kushida.

- WWE has announced that NXT Superstar Matt Riddle will return to EVOLVE next month. Riddle is scheduled to face Josh Briggs at EVOLVE 133 on Saturday, August 24 in Livonia, Michigan. He will then team with Curt Stallion to challenge EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox and Leon Ruff the next night at EVOLVE 134 in Chicago.

WWE also announced that Riddle and Tommaso Ciampa will appear for meet & greets at the EVOLVE shows that weekend. NXT's Arturo Ruas and Babatunde will also be in action both nights. Full details on the shows are now online at WWNLive.com.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods will be releasing a special episode of Superstar Savepoint with Ronda Rousey on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel tomorrow. The episode, which was apparently recorded a while back, is to celebrate the channel hitting 1.95 million subscribers on YouTube, as seen below. Woods' UUDD channel was launched in March 2015 and currently has 282,734,093 video views with 1,951,907 subscribers.