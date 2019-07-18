WWE has announced a special live event called "Smackville" to air on the WWE Network later this month.
The event will take place on Saturday, July 27 at 9pm ET from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Below is the line-up for the special event:
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defends against Samoa Joe and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defends against former champion Finn Balor
* A special musical performance by Elias
Stay tuned for more updates on the Smackville event. Below is WWE's full announcement:
