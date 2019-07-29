After WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained his title yesterday at Smackville, Kingston wrote, "And we're on to #SummerSlam..."

His SummerSlam challenger Randy Orton replied to his tweet, reminding him that 3 of his 13 world titles started at SummerSlam. It was in 2004 at SummerSlam when Orton won his first World Heavyweight Championship.

Tonight Kingston replied back to him that he's not the same kid that Orton buried in 2009. He also told Orton that it'll be different, stupidly different.

SummerSlam will be on August 11 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the current card for the event:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
If Owens loses, he'll quit WWE.

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor