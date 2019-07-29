After WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained his title yesterday at Smackville, Kingston wrote, "And we're on to #SummerSlam..."
His SummerSlam challenger Randy Orton replied to his tweet, reminding him that 3 of his 13 world titles started at SummerSlam. It was in 2004 at SummerSlam when Orton won his first World Heavyweight Championship.
Tonight Kingston replied back to him that he's not the same kid that Orton buried in 2009. He also told Orton that it'll be different, stupidly different.
And we're on to #SummerSlam...— KOFI (@TrueKofi) July 28, 2019
Can't wait.— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 28, 2019
3 of my 13 world title reigns started at #SummerSlam Soon to be 4 https://t.co/pi4ZbHJ8zd
Oh no...for real??? ??— KOFI (@TrueKofi) July 29, 2019
Please. I'm not the same kid that you buried in 2009. SummerSlam will be very different...stupidly different. You'll see. ?? https://t.co/emQpPcz1zD
SummerSlam will be on August 11 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the current card for the event:
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
If Owens loses, he'll quit WWE.
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor