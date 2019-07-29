After WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained his title yesterday at Smackville, Kingston wrote, "And we're on to #SummerSlam..."

His SummerSlam challenger Randy Orton replied to his tweet, reminding him that 3 of his 13 world titles started at SummerSlam. It was in 2004 at SummerSlam when Orton won his first World Heavyweight Championship.

Tonight Kingston replied back to him that he's not the same kid that Orton buried in 2009. He also told Orton that it'll be different, stupidly different.

Can't wait.

3 of my 13 world title reigns started at #SummerSlam Soon to be 4 https://t.co/pi4ZbHJ8zd — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 28, 2019

Oh no...for real??? ??



Please. I'm not the same kid that you buried in 2009. SummerSlam will be very different...stupidly different. You'll see. ?? https://t.co/emQpPcz1zD — KOFI (@TrueKofi) July 29, 2019

SummerSlam will be on August 11 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the current card for the event:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

If Owens loses, he'll quit WWE.

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor