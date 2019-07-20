WWE made several announcements for their upcoming episode of SmackDown Live. The first announcement is how WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will be issuing his own challenge to find his opponent for Summerslam.

The second announcement is that Shane McMahon will be addressing Kevin Owens and the latest announcement is a match between Ember Moon and Charlotte.

Below are WWE announcements:

@TrueKofi isn't waiting. This Tuesday on #SDLive, the #WWEChampion will issue his own challenge to a Superstar to face him at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/vSmOxoqX3K — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2019