WWE has once again changed the main event for tonight's SmackDown episode from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN.

The new match is a non-title Champion vs. Champion bout with WWE United States Champion AJ Styles going up against WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. New RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be at ringside with AJ, while SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods will be at ringside for Kofi.

As we've noted today, Vince McMahon reportedly ordered a complete re-write of tonight's blue brand episode. This was confirmed when WWE announced a six-man match with The OC vs. The New Day, a change from the original plans of Big E and Woods vs. Elias and Drew McIntyre. Now WWE has scrapped the six-man match for Styles vs. Kofi in singles action. There's no word yet on if Big E, Woods, Gallows and Anderson will be in action.

WWE still has Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor, and the "King's Court" segment with WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Jerry Lawler advertised for tonight's show.

For what it's worth, the WWE website still has the six-man match listed, but that should be updated soon. You can see the Kofi vs. Styles Twitter announcement below: