WWE Studios and independent studio Critical Content are producing a new series, Fight Like A Girl, which will air on mobile-first media technology platform Quibi.

According to a press release sent to Wrestling Inc., each episode will feature WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon pairing a WWE female Superstar with a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back. The WWE stars will draw from their own life experiences to help their trainees overcome obstacles and become tougher, stronger and healthier versions of their former selves inside and out.



Each episode will be shot at the WWE Performance Center and will feature a stunning transformation and heart-pounding reveal as the women change their lives forever.

Fight Like A Girl is produced by WWE Studios and Critical Content. Executive Producers are Stephanie McMahon, Susan Levison, Ben Zierten and Richard Lowell for WWE Studios, and Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer for Critical Content.