As noted, WWE held creative and production meetings for Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Wednesday night, and there had been some speculation on two matches being added to the show - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, and The Kabuki Warriors vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics.

In an update, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that after the meetings the decision was made to not add more matches to the card. There are currently 10 matches announced for Extreme Rules and even with one match being moved to the Kickoff pre-show, there will still be some matches that are rushed.

Regarding the attendance for Sunday's pay-per-view from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the Observer reports that this will probably be the lowest-drawing pay-per-view for the city in recent memory. Ticket sales are far from the low level of the recent Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, and the crowd will look fine on TV, but likely won't be completely sold out. The advance ticket sales were weak enough that they started the 2-for-1 ticket promo this past week.

It was estimated that 6,000 fans attended Stomping Grounds at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, with paid attendance being around 4,000 - 4,500 fans, making it one of the smallest WWE pay-per-view crowds in a long time. 2-for-1 deals were also offered for that pay-per-view. There's no word on how many fans are expected for Extreme Rules, but 12,500 fans attended the 2017 Battleground pay-per-view and WWE announced 17,293 fans in attendance for the WrestleMania 33 go-home RAW on March 27, 2017, both from the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

Below is the current ten-match card for Sunday's big event:

Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak (c)

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Ricochet (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos vs. The Revival (c)

No Holds Barred Match

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

Last Man Standing Match

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Cesaro vs. Aleister Black