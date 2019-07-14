Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Extreme Rules Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

- The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with Jonathan Coachman welcoming us. Coach is joined by Charly Caruso, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Sam Roberts. Coach talks about how important Extreme Rules is on the road to SummerSlam. There will be two matches on the Kickoff tonight - Tony Nese vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. Charly plugs the WWE Network before the panel runs down tonight's card.