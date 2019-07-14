- Above is the video for tonight's WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, featuring Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Sam Roberts. Tonight's Kickoff has two matches scheduled - Tony Nese vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.

- Speaking of Charly, she is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. Two WWE Hall of Famers are also celebrating birthdays today - Bubba Ray Dudley turns 48 and Jeff Jarrett turns 52. Natalya tweeted the following on Charly's birthday:

- WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick tweeted the following to let everyone know he had arrived for tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, but apparently changed his mind and left after arriving to the arena to find "Wanted" flyers from R-Truth. As seen below, Drake previously tweeted about being the longest-reigning WWE 24/7 Champion. WWE has his current reign at 12 days, but Truth also had a 12-day reign.

I did arrive in Philadelphia for #ExtremeRules



My apologies to the @WWEUniverse but due to unforeseen circumstances - I will NOT be competing tonight! #WWE @WWE #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/wGydeuqmfk — Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 14, 2019