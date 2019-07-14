- Above is the live WWE Extreme Rules Preview that will begin at 8 pm ET. The show will feature WWE US Champion Ricochet, Baron Corbin, and Lacey Evans.

- At last night's WWE live event in Springfield, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch had some fun with the crowd. Rollins did his signature title swing and wanted Lynch to give it a try, as she did Rollins backed far away to give her plenty of room. The two will team up tonight at Extreme Rules in a Winner Take All Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. Included in the collection are: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Carmella.