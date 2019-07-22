Drake Maverick defeated R-Truth on tonight's WWE RAW Reunion special to once again become WWE 24/7 Champion. WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson later defeated Drake for the title after a backstage segment with The Boogeyman, that scared Drake into a loss.

This was Drake's third reign with the title and the first for Patterson. Truth's most recent reign began last Monday after he pinned Drake in his hotel room.

Patterson is the current WWE 24/7 Champion.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title changes: