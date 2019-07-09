WWE has announced a set of appearances for the SummerSlam Meet & Greet, and the first-ever SummerSlam Superstore to take place next month at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Replacing SummerSlam Axxess, this new fan experience will run from Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11.

Tickets for the fan celebration will go on sale this Friday at 10am ET. The pre-sale begins on Thursday with the passcode SSLAM19.

Superstars announced for the SummerSlam fan experience include WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, The Miz, Bray Wyatt, WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, and many others.

