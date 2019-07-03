WWE held two dark main events after this week's WWE 205 Live ended at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The first dark main event saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retain her title over Charlotte Flair by pinfall. Flair dominated most of the match towards the end but Bayley took advantage of Flair showing off, then put her way with the Bayley-to-Belly suplex, according to a correspondent in attendance. Flair did not appear on this week's SmackDown TV broadcast, but she did come out during a commercial break for an exchange with Bayley to set up the dark main event.

The second post-show match saw WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retain his title over Dolph Ziggler in what was said to be a great 15 minute match. Ziggler lost by disqualification after using a kendo stick on Kingston. Kofi fought back and left Ziggler laying to end the show.

It's been a while since WWE ran two dark main events on a Monday or Tuesday night. A correspondent in attendance noted that many fans left the arena before the Flair vs. Bayley match began, some during the match, and even more left right after it ended. As noted, the pre-SmackDown dark match saw Ali defeat Buddy Murphy in singles action.

Below are a few shots from this week's dark main events in San Antonio:

Great 15 min dark match between Kofi and Ziggler. Lots of cool moves, & kept the crowd on the edge of their seats. Dolph loses on DQ, using the Kendo stick.#wwe #SmackDownLive #SDLive #wwesantonio pic.twitter.com/3V7eYhXEEt — Danny Soliz (@DannySoliz) July 3, 2019