Tonight's WWE RAW Reunion special ended the same way it began - with R-Truth holding the WWE 24/7 Title.

We've noted how the first half of the show saw several title changes - Drake Maverick captured the title from Truth, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson won the title from Drake, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco won the title from Patterson, Kelly Kelly then became the first woman to win the title.

The title changes continued as Candice Michelle then won the title from Kelly Kelly, with help from referee Melina. WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze then choked out Candice to win the title. Blayze then tried to recreate her infamous WCW Nitro moment by junking the title in a trash can at the announce table, but WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase came out and bought the title from her.

DiBiase would later drop the title to Maverick, in the back of a limousine to where we couldn't see it. Drake held the title through a few more segments but lost it back to Truth as he was about to escape in the limousine with wife Renee Michelle, to finally consummate their marriage. Carmella helped Truth win, but Truth jumped into the back of the limousine with Renee as it drove off. The WWE 24/7 Title chase on this week's RAW ended with champion Truth driving off with Michelle, in what looks to be another bonehead Truth move, while Carmella was left at the arena with a bummed-out Drake.

Truth is now a ten-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Drake's last reign on tonight's show was his fourth.

Below are a few shots from tonight's WWE 24/7 Title changes from the Amalie Arena in Tampa: