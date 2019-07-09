Thanks to Desmond Moore for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Glens Falls, New York:
* The New Day defeated The B Team. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston said he wasn't wrestling because he was injured. He did throw pancakes out to the crowd
* Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics in a non-title match
* Chad Gable defeated Shelton Benjamin
* Chad Gable defeated Buddy Murphy
* Matt Hardy and Ali defeated The Authors of Pain
* Aleister Black defeated Randy Orton
* Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retained over Dolph Ziggler