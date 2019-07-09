Thanks to Desmond Moore for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Glens Falls, New York:

* The New Day defeated The B Team. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston said he wasn't wrestling because he was injured. He did throw pancakes out to the crowd

* Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics in a non-title match

* Chad Gable defeated Shelton Benjamin

* Chad Gable defeated Buddy Murphy

* Matt Hardy and Ali defeated The Authors of Pain

* Aleister Black defeated Randy Orton

* Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retained over Dolph Ziggler