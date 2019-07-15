Thanks to AJ Bailey for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Poughkeepsie, New York:

* Aleister Black defeated Andrade with Black Mass

* Matt Hardy, Apollo Crews and Chad Gable defeated The Authors of Pain and Bo Dallas when Hardy pinned Dallas with a Twist of Fate. AOP called for real competition and out came Heavy Machinery

* Heavy Machinery defeated The Authors of Pain with The Compactor

* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retained over Liv Morgan, Ember Moon and Mandy Rose in a Fatal 4 Way. Bayley pinned Rose

* Elias came out for a song but he was interrupted by SmackDown Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods with his trombone. They tried to sing together but Elias attacked Woods

* Xavier Woods defeated Elias with the flying elbow drop. Elias took the mic after the match and started insulting the people of Poughkeepsie until Kevin Owens ran in and delivered a Stunner for a huge pop

* Ali defeated Buddy Murphy with a tornado DDT from the corner

* Asuka defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Billie Kay. Kairi Sane and Peyton Royce were at ringside

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. Only Kofi's title was up for grabs here. Kofi won with Trouble In Paradise