The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Renee Young check in on commentary and recap the last two matches between Brooke and Logan on Main Event.

Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan

Logan dropkicks Brooke. Logan stomps on Brooke before striking her. Logan hits a scoop slam on Brooke. Brooke eventually hits a Flap Jack on Logan. Brooke strikes Logan several times in the corner. Brooke ducks a clothesline attempt by Logan. Brooke hits a shoulder block on Logan. Brooke hits a Twisted Splash on Logan. Brooke pins Logan for a two count. Logan pulls Brooke forward to spike her neck on the second rope. Logan connects with a running knee strike to the back of Brooke. Logan pins Brooke for the win.

Winner: Sarah Logan

A recap of the RAW opening segment is shown featuring Braun Strowman driving Bobby Lashley through the Titan Arron.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Samoa Joe & The Viking Raiders (Ivar & Erik) defeating The New Day (WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods).

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Samoa Joe and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Cedric Alexander and Robert Roode make their entrances.

Cedric Alexander vs. Robert Roode

They lock up. Roode locks in a headlock on Alexander. Alexander sends Roode to the ropes. Roode hits a shoulder block on Alexander. Alexander eventually hits a back-handspring into an Ensiguri on Roode. Alexander pins Roode for a two count. Alexander chops Roode. Roode dumps Alexander over the top rope to the ring apron. Alexander hits an Ensiguri on Roode from the apron. Alexander attempts to slide under Roode and roll him backward for a pin attempt. Roode blocks it with a pin of his own on Alexander while holding the ropes out of sight of the referee. Roode gets the win.

Winner: Robert Roode

A recap from RAW is shown featuring The Undertaker confronting Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Ricochet defeating AJ Styles before being assaulted by The Club (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).