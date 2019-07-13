

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Natalya and Tamina make their entrances as Byron Saxton, Sam Roberts and Renee Young check in on commentary.

Natalya vs. Tamina

They lock up. Tamina pushes Natalya. Natalya locks in a waist-lock, Tamina gets out of it. Natalya attempts to take Tamina to the mat with a headlock takeover, Tamina blocks it. Natalya locks in a headlock, Tamina sends her to the ropes. Tamina hits a shoulder block on Natalya. Natalya eventually rolls Tamina up for a two count. Tamina clotheslines Natalya. Natalya slams Tamina's head off the top turnbuckle. Natalya strikes Tamina several times. Natalya runs towards Tamina, Tamina catches her with a Samoan Drop. Tamina pins Natalya for a two count. Tamina runs towards Natalya in the corner, Natalya gets out of the way. Natalya hits a Michinoku Driver on Tamina. Natalya pins Tamina for the win.

Winner: Natalya

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Universal Champion Seth Rollins & RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating Andrade & Zelina Vega.

Highlights are shown of The Club (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) assaulting United States Champion Ricochet on RAW.

Extreme Rules is hyped.

Heath Slater and Robert Roode make their entrances.

Heath Slater vs. Robert Roode

They lock up. Roode locks in a headlock before switching to a wrist-lock. Roode takes Slater to the mat with a waist-lock. Slater eventually goes for a neck-breaker, Roode dodges it. Slater rolls Roode up for a two count. Slater ducks a clothesline attempt by Roode. Slater hits a neck-breaker on Roode. Slater pins Roode for a two count. Slater runs towards Roode in the corner, Roode moves out of the way. Roode kicks Slater in the midsection. Roode hits the Glorious DDT on Slater. Roode pins Slater for the win.

Winner: Robert Roode

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Kevin Owens cutting a promo on Shane McMahon.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring Roman Reigns defeating Dolph Ziggler.



