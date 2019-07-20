

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Dana Brooke and Sarah Logan make their entrances as Byron Saxton, Sam Roberts and Renee Young check in on commentary. Logan has new music.

Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan

They lock up. Brooke backs Logan to the ropes. They lock up again. Logan strikes Brooke. Logan backs Brooke into the corner. Brooke strikes Logan several times. Brooke drives her shoulder into Logan several times in the corner. Brooke hits a back-handspring elbow on Logan in the corner. Brooke hits a bulldog on Logan. Logan eventually pulls Brooke forward, causing her to go face-first into the bottom turnbuckle. Brooke strikes Logan. Logan runs towards Brooke in the corner, Brooke gets out of the way. Brooke ascends the turnbuckles. Brooke hits a Senton from off the top rope on Logan. Brooke pins Logan for the win.

Winner: Sarah Logan

A recap of the Town Hall segment from SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Kevin Owens wrestling Dolph Ziggler before hitting a Stunner on Shane McMahon.

A recap of Bray Wyatt's return from RAW is shown.

Titus O'Neil, No Way Jose, Eric Young and EC3 make their entrances.

Titus O'Neil & No Way Jose vs. Eric Young & EC3

Jose and EC3 lock up. EC3 locks in a headlock on Jose. Jose sends EC3 to the ropes. EC3 hits a shoulder block on Jose. EC3 eventually pushes Jose to the ropes. Jose hits a neck-breaker on EC3. O'Neil is tagged in. O'Neil hits a shoulder block on EC3. O'Neil clotheslines EC3. Young comes into the ring. O'Neil connects with a big boot to Young as well as a big boot to EC3. O'Neil splashes EC3 in the corner as Jose tags back in. Jose hits a cross-body on EC3. Young breaks a pin attempt by Jose on EC3. O'Neil runs towards Young, Young pulls the top rope down to send O'Neil to ringside. Jose clotheslines Young out of the ring. EC3 rolls Young up for the three count.

Winner: EC3 & Eric Young

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Seth Rollins winning a battle royal to earn a shot at the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.



