

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Naomi and Sarah Logan make their entrances as Tom Phillips and Renee Young check in on commentary.

Naomi vs. Sarah Logan

They lock up. Logan goes for a Back Suplex, Naomi flips out of it. They lock up. Logan goes for a Back-Breaker, Naomi flips out of that as well. Naomi rolls Logan up for a two count. Naomi eventually hits an Ensiguri on Logan. Naomi clotheslines Logan. Naomi connects with a spinning elbow on Logan. Naomi hits a jaw-breaker on Logan. Naomi kicks and strikes Logan. Naomi hits a Split-Legged Moonsault on Logan. Naomi pins Logan for the win.

Winner: Naomi

Highlights are shown from RAW's RAW Reunion.

A recap from RAW is shown of Stone Cold Steve Austin's toast to RAW.

A recap of WWE Champion Kofi Kingston falling out Randy Orton in SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt.

Titus O'Neil makes his entrance. The Lucha House Party's Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik & Kalisto make their entrance. Eric Young, EC3, Robert Roode & Cesaro make their entrances.

Cesaro, Robert Roode, EC3 & Eric Young vs. Titus O'Neil & Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado)

Cesaro takes Dorado to the mat with a waist-lock. Cesaro blocks a Hurricanruna attempt by Dorado. Dorado flips off the shoulders of Cesaro. Dorado hits a head-scissors on Cesaro. Later in the match, O'Neil connects with a big boot to Young. O'Neil splashes EC3 in the corner. O'Neil goes for his Clash Of The Titus finisher on EC3, Cesaro stops it. Cesaro kicks O'Neil and goes for the Neutralizer. Dorado and Metalik hit a double springboard dropkick from off the top rope on Cesaro. Dorado hits a Senton over the top rope onto Cesaro at ringside as Metalik does the same on Roode. Young comes into the ring and rolls O'Neil up for a two count. O'Neil sends Young to the ropes. O'Neil hits his Clash Of The Titus finisher on Young. O'Neil pins Young for the win.

Winners: Titus O'Neil & Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado)

A recap of the verbal confrontation between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon on SmackDown Live is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring Roman Reigns & Kevin Owens assaulting Elias, Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon.



