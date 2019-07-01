Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves. They hype tonight's show.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

We go right to the ring and out first comes Braun Strowman for tonight's Falls Count Anywhere opener. Bobby Lashley is out next as Mike Rome does the introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it. Lashley nails an early Spear and Strowman rolls to the floor. Lashley follows but Braun drops him with a shoulder. Strowman with a senton on the floor for a 2 count. Lashley ends up countering a move and shoving Strowman into the ring post. Lashley tackles Strowman into the timekeeper's area and covers him there for a 2 count. They brawl up through the crowd now as Lashley delivers steel chair shots. Lashley drops the chair and covers in the crowd for a 2 count.

More back and forth and pin attempts as they brawl through the crowd and to the stage. The brawl continues on the stage until Strowman sends Lashley through the larger part of the Titantron. There's a major explosion as pyro goes off several times. It looks like lights in the backstage area have went out. The cameraman apparently drops the camera to add to the spectacle. Fans chant "this is awesome!" as we see the referee checking on Lashley and Strowman, calling for help. Lashley and Strowman are both laid out. We hear officials calling for paramedics as they show an overhead show. Another official is asking for "everything" to be powered down to prevent further damage, adding to the chaos of the segment. The overhead shot continues as both Superstars are loaded onto stretchers. We go to commercial.