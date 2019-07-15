Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, NY.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, NY. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

- We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. We get a video of Lesnar's big cash-in on Seth Rollins after the WWE Extreme Rules main event last night. Heyman introduces himself and puts over his client in a big way.

Heyman goes on about how he has been warning the title change was coming. Fans boo Heyman and he encourages them to keep going. The boos and some cheers continue. Heyman goes on about how he has all the stroke around here now. He says he's making an Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal with the winner facing Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam. Heyman mentions how the soon-to-be-fired production team is going to help him flash the participants on the big screen. We see graphics for Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, Cesaro who Heyman says he's personally interested in, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn who he says he hopes wins, Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns. Heyman goes back to praising Lesnar and says everyone else in this world are Brock's b-----s. Heyman ends his promo.

Ricochet vs.

We go to the ring and out first comes Ricochet for tonight's opening match. Ricochet runs right by Lesnar and Heyman, who are looking on from ringside. He slides into the ring and poses in the corner as his music plays. Still to come, Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe and the Women's Fatal 4 Way Elimination match. Back to commercial.