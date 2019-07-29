Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, AR.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a video package on the WWE 24/7 Title. The voiceover says this is a title like no other, one that is redefining greatness.

- We're live from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas as Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team Match for the WWE 24/7 Title: Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle vs. R-Truth and Carmella

We go right to the ring and it's surrounded by a bunch of Superstars, the mosh pit. Cole says will come into play later on. We see Drake Maverick and wife Renee Michelle walking down the ramp to the ring as Cole and Renee go over the rules of the match. Out next are WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Carmella, rapping to the ring.

The bell rings and a brawl breaks out. Things settle down and drake starts with Truth. We get an early pin attempt by Drake as Cole says the 24/7 Rules are suspended during this match. The Superstars at ringside could come into play. Truth turns it around on Drake and covers for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring as Carmella cheers him on. Truth backdrops Drake onto Superstars but they catch him and carry around to another part of the apron.

Drake comes in but Truth drops him on his face for a 2 count. Renee comes in but Carmella is right after her, tackling her and unloading on her. Drake backs Renee into the corner as Truth checks on Carmella. Carmella slaps Drake, allowing Truth to go back to work o him. Truth drops Drake and covers for the pin to retain.

Winners: R-Truth and Carmella

- After the bell, Truth stands tall as his music hits but he realizes he's surrounded by Superstars on the apron now. Everyone piles on top of Truth and we hear the referee making a count. Mike Kanellis runs away with the WWE 24/7 Title and he's announced as the new champion. Kanellis runs to the back as his music starts up. Truth and Carmella are shocked in the ring.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Mike Kanellis

- The camera cuts backstage to Mike Kanellis running away with the title. Superstars chase him into a room but he locks them out. Maria Kanellis appears and goes on about being pregnant, needing help. The Superstars retreat. Maria starts beating on the door but Mike doesn't believe it's her, maybe it's Carmella pretending to be her. How does he know it's his wife? Maria says if he doesn't let her in right now, she will kick the door down and then kick him in his vagina. The door opens and Mike lets Maria in.

- Still to come, Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler. Also, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe will try to squash their beef in a Samoan Summit.

Gauntlet Match: Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Ricochet, Andrade

We go to the ring and out first comes Rey Mysterio. The winner of this Gauntlet will become the new #1 contender to face WWE United States Champion AJ Styles at SummerSlam. Rey hits the ring and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cesaro is out. The bell rings and they go at it. Cesaro with early pin attempts. More back and forth between the two. Cesaro takes some control with power moves. We see AJ backstage watching the match. They end up on the floor with Rey on Cesaro's shoulders. Rey sends Cesaro face-first into the apron for a pop. The referee counts. Rey flies under the bottom rope but comes up, possibly tweaking his knee says Cole. They bring it back in and Rey sends Cesaro flying with scissors again. Rey gets a pop as he goes for a 619 but Cesaro retreats to the floor. Rey kicks Cesaro back into the barrier from the ring. Rey runs the ropes and nails a baseball slide, then sending Cesaro flying into the barrier with a scissors. Cesaro falls over into the crowd as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey is almost counted out after we see how Cesaro powerbombed him into the ring post during the break, and more offense on the floor. Cesaro brings Rey back to the mat for a close 2 count. They end up on the top as we see AJ backstage watching again. Rey headbutts Cesaro to the mat. Rey hits a big senton from the top and starts to mount more offense. Rey drops Cesaro with a big kick to the face for a 2 count. Rey sells the knee injury again and springboards at Cesaro but Cesaro nail a huge uppercut in mid-air. Rey still kicks out. Rey fights off a Neutralizer but Cesaro levels him and hits a big boot for a 2 count.

Cesaro shows some frustration now. Cesaro with more power moves and a gutwrench. Cesaro ends up running into the ring post shoulder-first as Rey moves. Cesaro catches Rey in mid-move once again with a big shot. Cesaro puts Rey on his shoulders and climbs to the second turnbuckle. Rey fights back from up high. Rey goes for the hurricanrana but Cesaro stops him. Rey keeps fighting back. Cesaro catches him again but Rey counters up high and turns it into a big bulldog. Rey is slow to capitalize but he nails the 619 for a pop. Rey goes to the top and hits the big splash for the pin to advance. Cesaro has been eliminated.

The music hits and out comes Sami Zayn running to the ring. Sami immediately starts unloading on Rey as the referee tries to back him off. Fans boo. The referee finally gets Sami back. Rey ducks a Helluva Kick and rolls Sami up for the easy elimination. Sami is furious as two referees hold him back from Rey. The music hits and out comes Andrade with Zelina Vega. Rey looks on as we go back to commercial.