- As seen above, WWN Live has released a new mini documentary featuring a special behind-the-scenes look at the recent 10th Anniversary Special, which aired on the WWE Network with Adam Cole retaining the WWE NXT Title over Akira Tozawa in the main event. WWE and WWN's Gabe Sapolsky noted on Twitter that he is "really proud" of the documentary.

- WWE stock was down 1.44% today, closing at $73.15 per share. Today's high was $73.88 and the low was $72.20.

- Agency Spotter has named WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon to their list of Twitter's 30 most influential marketers. The list is made up of Chief Marketing Officers, Chief Brand Officers, Heads of Marketing, and Chief Customer Officers, and features "some of the most innovative, creative, and technology savvy business leaders on and off Twitter" that are "leaders who are revolutionizing their industry as well as utilizing their voices to share knowledge and drive change via social media."

It's worth noting that Stephanie has a few million more Twitter followers than the other people on the list. She has 2.9 million as of this writing and the next closest marketer on the list has 245,000 followers - Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Philip Schiller. Most of the marketers on the list are nowhere close to Schiller and McMahon in terms of followers.

Agency Spotter wrote on Stephanie: "Stephanie has been at WWE for over 14 years, but she first became CBO in 2013. At WWE's she is responsible for brand, community relations, and pop culture strategy. For the past few years, Adweek has included Stephanie in their list of the 'Most Powerful Women in Sports.' In addition to this, she was selected as part of Sports Business Journal's 2017 class of 'Game Changers: Women in Sports Business.'"

Stephanie took to Twitter and commented on being included.

She wrote, "I am honored to be included on this list of amazing marketing minds! Thank you @agencyspotter!"

