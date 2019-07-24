- This week's WWE RAW Reunion special saw Braun Strowman squash a local enhancement talent billed as Randy Rowe. Rowe was played by indie wrestler D3, who was trained by Tommy Dreamer and WWE Hall of Famer Afa. Rowe regularly works for Afa's WXW promotion, according to his @TheHolyD3 Twitter account. Above is video from the match on RAW.

- It looks like we're getting closer to the roll-out of the tiered version of the WWE Network. PWInsider reports that there was a lot of talk at this week's RAW and SmackDown on how the company is finally close to launching the tiered-pricing version of the Network. It's believed that various features and perks will be offered with the different subscription levels. There's no word yet on when the roll-out will begin, but word backstage is that it will happen much sooner than later.

WWE Co-President George Barrios noted during the Q1 earnings call in late April that this will be a "re-launch" of the Network, something they have been working on for more than a year. Barrios said they are very excited for the new version to be released as it will introduce features that fans have been asking for. The new version will develop over the next few years and WWE is very optimistic about what it will grow into. Barrios then confirmed that the re-launch will take place in 2019 some time.

- WrestlePro and Create-A-Pro founder Pat Buck is back at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, working as a guest trainer. Monster Factory founder Danny Cage is also there working as a guest trainer. As seen below, Cage took to Twitter and commented on the gig.

"Put in the work. Nothing is over night. It pays off. The first time I stepped in a ring? August of 1994. My first time in a @wwe ring? July of 2019. The work never stops. The learning never stops. The journey never ends," Cage wrote.