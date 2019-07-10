Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features The Street Profits defending the NXT Tag Titles against Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, Damian Priest in action, fallout from Io Shirai vs. Shayna Baslzer, and Jordan Myles vs. Boa in the NXT Breakout Tournament.

- Two weeks ago, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Io Shirai in a Steel Cage Match. Afterwards, Shirai turned on her friend, Candice LeRae.

- Shirai (dressed in all black) heads to the rings and gets a microphone. The crowd boos her. She barks at them in Japanese. "I don't need any friends, I don't need any of you," Shirai says, dropping the mic afterwards. Shirai then heads up the ramp to the back.

- Velveteen Dream talks with the media. He's asked about who his next challenger will be. Dream says he didn't approve that question and moves on. Roderick Strong is brought up about wanting to challenge for his title. He says even though Strong got the best of him a few weeks ago, Strong isn't ready to take on Dream one-on-one.

Damian Priest vs. Blanco Loco

Priest with an ax kick that instantly drops Loco. Priest with a running elbow and follows it up with a release suplex. Loco gets in a punch, but gets hammered with a lariat and again. Spinning kick, rolling cutter, pin, and we're all done.

Winner: Damian Priest via Pinfall