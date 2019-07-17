Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features NXT Champion Adam Cole looking to his first title defense, KUSHIDA vs. Apollo Crews, Matt Riddle in action, and Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock) vs. Dexter Lumis (Sam Shaw) in a first round match in the NXT Breakout Tournament.