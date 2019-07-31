Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong, Tyler Breeze vs. Jaxson Ryker, Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes in a semi-final match in the NXT Breakout Tournament, and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler responds to Mia Yim's attacks on Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Tyler Breeze vs. Jaxson Ryker (with Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake)

Ryker showing off his power right off the bat, sends Breeze across the ring. Breeze looks to fight back with punches and kicks, sending Ryker down in the corner. Ryker then catches him and slams him to the mat, hammer blows, and sends him into the corner. Ryker with a running knee in the corner, backbreaker, cover, two. Breeze with a knee to the face, enziguri, victory roll counter as Ryker looks for a chokeslam for the 1-2-3. Ryker just earned his first NXT loss.

Winner: Tyler Breeze via Pinfall

- Post-match, The Forgotten Sons instantly attack Breeze. Ryker looks for a powerbomb, but out comes Fandango, who dumps all three members out to the floor. Cutler tries to get back in at them and gets double superkicked out to the floor. Breeze hugs Fandango as his music hits.

- Last week, we see Candice LeRae attack Io Shirai during her match against Kacy Catanzaro.

- Outside, LeRae is pacing around as she looks for Shirai's arrival.